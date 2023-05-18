No changes after official election count

There were no changes in the winning candidates when the Highland County Board of Elections certified the official canvass Wednesday of the county’s May 2 Primary Election.

Current Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha defeated Herb Day by taking 65.83 percent of the votes for Hillsboro mayor in the election. Harsha received 395 votes, and Day received 205 votes.

Dawson Barreras beat current Hillsboro City Auditor Patty Day in their Republican primary for the position. Barreras received 365 votes, and Day received 229 votes.

Hillsboro City Law Director Randalyn Worley ran unopposed for her current position receiving 469 votes.

Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge William C. Randolph defeated his Republican challenger Kathryn Hapner to retain the position. Randolph received 1,106 votes, and Hapner received 560 votes.

The election had a turnout of 6.92 percent of Highland County’s 26,016 voters with 1,801 ballots cast. “It’s a primary election, and on an off year they’re normally pretty low, and since there were no Democratic candidates, the overall turnout is going to be even lower,” said Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver. “It’s what we normally see on these off years.”

A ballot issue to allow the city of Hillsboro to have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads in the city and enter into agreements to facilitate the sale and purchase of electricity to lower rates was approved with 52.75 percent (316 to 283) of the vote.

A ballot issue to allow the village of Greenfield to have the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads in the village and enter into agreements to facilitate the sale and purchase of natural gas to lower rates was approved with 76.06 percent (54 to 17) of the vote.

A ballot issue to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Paint Township was approved with 58.67 percent (44 to 31) of the vote.

