FFA raises chickens

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter Ag Business Class has been raising chickens for the past eight weeks. The Livestock Selection class was responsible for conducting a feed program and tracking the chickens’ growth to see which feeds were growing the chickens at a faster rate. All the chickens weighed 6 to 12 pounds, Two chapter members, Mason Hostetler and Carter Boyd, got the opportunity to accompany Mr. Cummings and Mrs. McNeal as they took the birds to Johnson Farm in Wilmington to be butured. They got to watch the birds be killed, deplucked and gutted. They loaded all the birds into storage containers with ice and bags before bringing them back to school and vacuumed sealed them with the help of Erin Hedges and her mother. The FFA sold the birds for $2.50 a pound.

Submitted photo