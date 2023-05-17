Southern State’s ADN program celebrates graduation

The newest graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program at Southern State Community College are (front row, l-r) Brittany Davis, Madison Campbell, Emily Diekman, Ryan Masters, Vanessa Rice, April Dotson, Sidney Richardson, Sara Dye and Dakota Pickelheimer; (second row, l-r) Madison Wells, Brittany Stricklett, Hannah West, Racquel Browder, Brandi Loury, Heather Ultsch, Alexa Harris, Sarina Poling and William Mootz; (third row, l-r) Ashlee Lightcap, Kenzie Lowell, Molly Adams, Kalika Feigenbaum, Hannah Krieger, Maggie Frey and Tiffany Young; and (fourth row, l-r) Ciara Tully, Alicia Allen, Leah Morgan, Jessica Studer, Amber Jackman, MaeLeea Clark, Rachel Laney-Curtis and Leigh Ann Augustus. Those not pictured include Nicole Alexander, Shaunna Carlotta-McKenzie, Deelia Clarke, Chelsea Flick, Tequise Johnson, Antonette Metcalf, Kayla O’Neil, Karlei Roush and Amanda Valerio. Submitted photo

Forty-two graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 4 pinning ceremony at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Leigh Ann Augustus of Highland County opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs. During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Brandi Loury of Highland County led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Tiffany Young of Brown County.

The 2023 ADN graduating class includes:

· Adams County: Alicia Allen, Rachel Laney-Curtis and Ashlee Lightcap.

· Brown County: Nicole Alexander, April Dotson, Chelsea Flick, Sidney Richardson, Ciara Tully, William Mootz and Tiffany Young.

· Clermont County: Shaunna Carlotta-McKenzie, Emily Diekman, Maggie Frey, Hannah Krieger, Dakota Pickelheimer and Amanda Valerio.

· Clinton County: MaeLeea Clark, Kayla O’Neil, Vanessa Rice, Jessica Studer, Heather Ultsch and Madison Wells.

· Fayette County: Racquel Browder, Kalika Feigenbaum, Alexa Harris and Deelia Moore

· Hamilton County: Tequise Johnson

· Highland County: Molly Adams, Leigh Ann Augustus, Madison Campbell, Brittany Davis, Dara Dye, Amber Jackman, Brandi Loury, Kenzie Lowell, Ryan Masters, Antonette Metcalf, Leah Morgan, Karlei Roush, Brittany Stricklett and Hannah West

· Ross County: Sarina Poling

“We are excited to celebrate as the graduates enter nursing practice,” said Krebs. “This is a time of great opportunities for nurses. I encourage all to find the area of nursing for which they have a passion.”

Associate Degree Nursing program applications are being accepted for the gall 2023 semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, RN, medical assisting, phlebotomy and more. For more information, call 800-628-7722, ext. 2640 or email mstorrs@sscc.edu.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.