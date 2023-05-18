Free helmets, bike drawings at May 20 bike rodeo

The Highland County Health Department has announced the Highland County Bike Safety Rodeo happening this Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Hillsboro at the old fire station, 108 Gov. Trimble Place.

Every child who attends will receive a free bike helmet (while supplies and sizes last), bike safety training, and other important information about bike safety. There will also be drawings for seven free bikes/scooters. In addition, there will be a drawing for Cincinnati Zoo and Cincinnati Reds tickets.

“Parents and guardians, we encourage you to bring your kids to this fun event. It’s a perfect opportunity for your kids to have fun, win prizes and learn about bike safety all at the same time. Afterward, you can stop in and check out the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market located right next door,” Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said in a news release.

The health department especially wanted to thank Walmart, Cornele Plumbing, Harless Excavation, Highland County Health Department staff and the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club for their donations in support of this event.

This event is funded as part of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ “Put a Lid on It” campaign.

This event will be happening rain or shine. The health departments hopes to see you there.

Submitted by Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner.