Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW

S.r. 138 Culvert Replacements — Work is set to begin on June 5 for a project that will replace three culverts on S.R. 138 between Rittenhouse Road and Lucas Road. S.R. 138 will be closed for five days for this construction. During the closure, separate detours will be established for eastbound and westbound traffic:

S.R. 138 Eastbound Detour — Traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro to S.R. 28 to S.R. 138.

S.R. 138 Westbound Detour — Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753 in Greenfield to U.S. Route 50 to U.S. 62 to S.R. 138

Estimated completion: June 9 by 5:30 p.m.

S.R. 72 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin on June 1 for a culvert replacement on S.R. 72 between New Vienna Road and Mullen Hill Road. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. 62 and S.R. 28. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

ONGOING

S.R. 73 Safety Improvement — Work began April 17 for an intersection realignment at the intersection of Mad River Road and S.R. 73. Mad River Road is closed. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Mad River Road, Powell Road and S.R. 73. During the week of May 8, crews set a barrier wall on the shoulder of S.R. 73 for construction of a turn lane. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 73, but the eastbound travel lane will be narrowed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing — Work began April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 work is between Spickard Road and Fenner Road.

S.R. 73 work is between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line.

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began March 13 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. S.R. 72 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28, S.R. 73, and S.R. 729. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

Strait Creek Road Bridge Replacement — Work began March 1 for a bridge replacement on Strait Creek Road approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41. The road is closed as of March 6 and will remain closed for the duration of construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, Sinking Spring Road and Elmville Road. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work has resumed on a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 Hillsboro and Carper Lane. Remaining work will include repairs and maintenance to bridges along the route. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Spring 2023.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by ODOT.