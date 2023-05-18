HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 15

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 5900 block of S.R. 753 on a report of a suspicious person. Charges are pending.

May 16

INCIDENT/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 5900 block of West Prospect Road after a report of a theft of tools from a construction site. The tools have been recovered and charges are pending.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Wolfe Road to a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Bryce D. Ballein, 31, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

May 17

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 4900 block of West New Market Road to a report of the theft of a battery. The investigation continues.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tristen M. Nelson, 19, Washington C.H., driving under suspension and expired plates.

Amanda D. Arnold, 32, Leesburg, speeding.

Shannon R. James, 52, Leesburg, physical control.

Camia M. Caro, 50, Hillsboro, disorderly conduct.

Shai M. Bowen, 35, Hillsboro, physical control.

Ryan F. McClure, 29, Hillsboro, assault.