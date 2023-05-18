Cummings completes training

Jerry Haag Motors, Inc. has announced the graduation of Justin Cummings, technician, from Sinclair Community College. Cummings is a 2023 graduate of the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program, a work/study program spanning two years. Jerry Haag Motors covered his tuition and maintained his salary throughout those two years. “We are extremely proud of Justin’s dedication to his craft while working hard at his studies and his job. We look forward to having Justin in the Jerry Haag Motors family for many years to come,” Steve Haag, owner.

Submitted photo