GEVSD board hears year-end highlights

Greenfield Director of Instruction Alisa Barrett presented the board of education with highlights from the year of students in the school district learning.

Barrett highlighted was the district’s involvement with Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS), an intense professional development program that “teaches our teachers the brain science behind reading.”

Barrett shared were foundational reading skills test scores for second and third graders and the improvement shown from the fall of 2022 to the spring of 2023. She explained that, ideally, students in these grades should be moving beyond foundational reading skills and displaying oral reading fluency. The scores from the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year showed 75 percent of second graders and 51 percent of third graders not having surpassed the foundational skill level of reading. However, by the spring those percentages had been reduced to 40 percent for second graders and 22 percent for third graders.

Barrett highlighted the district’s years of work in Visible Learning, a concept based on the worldwide, years-long research of renowned educational researcher and professor John Hattie. Barrett announced that not only is the district the subject of a study by Corwin Press, but has now been awarded the distinction of a Level 3 Visible Learning + certification, the first district to be awarded this certification as all other educational bodies reaching this level have been individual schools.

Another highlight was that of credentials, something students can earn and that count toward their ability to graduate. Credentials help students build skills for life after graduation.

Students in the middle and high schools will be able to add a tool to their educational tool belt, according to Barrett, who said that a group of district educators recently went to a school in Dayton to witness first-hand that school’s use of Prism virtual reality headsets. Barrett said they provide real-world experiences in science and math and the opportunity for students to not only witness, but apply what they are learning. She said the district will be purchasing 30 sets each for the middle and high schools.

On other meeting matters, two of the district’s own were recognized at the annual Hopewell Exceptional Achievement Awards ceremony. Nathan Onusko was recognized as Highland County’s Outstanding Student and Buckskin Elementary aide Kristie Adams received the Exceptional Achievement Award.

In her report, Superintendent Quincey Gray lauded senior Madesyn Wheaton, who recently signed a wrestling scholarship with Alma College in Michigan.

Other items accepted on the consent agenda included the resignations of middle school secretary Diane Bell for the purpose of retirement; Buckskin aide Debbie Shumate for the purpose of retirement; Greenfield Elementary teacher Calee Febes; and middle school intervention specialist Robert Williams.

Upcoming events include McClain High School graduation ceremony on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. If the weather allows, the ceremony will be held on the football field. If the ceremony must be moved to the gym, seniors will only be allowed 10 guests.

Employment recommendations approved by the board were: Coty Barnhart, high school intervention specialist, girls varsity wrestling, and seventh grade football; Scott Howard, Rainsboro fourth and fifth grade math; Connie Potts, Greenfield kindergarten; Tammy Sexton, Greenfield second grade; Lindsay Williamson, Rainsboro third grade math; Michael Noszka, middle school math and high school boys basketball coach; Harley Jacobs, middle school secretary; Mark Bihl, girls basketball assistant, football assistant; Kelly Bolender, basketball cheerleading assistant; Tracey Cokonougher, assistant athletic director and ticket manager; Jeana Copas-McNeal, girls swimming; Loretta Flora, middle school girls swimming; Drew Hamilton, girls basketball assistant; Ethan Hurtt, football assistant; Nick McNeal, boys soccer and boys swimming; Richard Oakes, football assistant; Keith Penwell, head football coach; Vanessa Penwell, cheerleader advisor football and basketball; Leann Thieman, seventh grade girls basketball; Derrick Lyons, girls golf; Andie Stark, football cheerleading assistant; Richard Bivens, football assistant; Tim Gossett, football assistant; Taylor Alsop, volleyball; Blain Bergstrom, girls soccer; Matt Bineger, eighth grade football; Tyler Carman, girls bowling; Kaleigh Easter, eighth grade volleyball; Devin Penwell, eighth grade football; Kyndall Penwell, ninth grade cheerleader assistant and volleyball assistant; Erick Kegley, wrestling assistant; Sam Mincey, cross country; and Brad Calhoun, Cokonougher, Emma Gall, Brittany Massie and Kristina McGuinness, all summer Tiger Bites cooks.

