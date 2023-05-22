Hillsboro FFA hosts Food for America

LeeAnn Vance teaches kindergarten students during the grain bin station. Submitted photo

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted its annual Food for America event May 11 with the kindergartners. This year the FFA was grateful to be able to host this event at Vance Farms, farmed by one of the Hillsboro FFA’s own, LeeAnn Vance.

This was a different experience for the kindergartners this year as Vance Farms is a live farm, which many do not get to experience. This day was filled with 10 different agriculturally related stations the kindergarteners were able to move through. The stations included a petting zoo, a dairy station, a hay ride, a wildlife station, field games, line dancing, welding station, flower planting, mystery box, as well as grain bin station.

Food for America was able to move very smoothly with the help of not only the members of the FFA chapter, but also their families, our community and many others. The Hillsboro FFA Chapter is excited to host this event for many years to come as educating the future members of our chapter is very important.

Submitted by Alexandra Crago, Hillsboro FFA Chapter president.