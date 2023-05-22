GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 14

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Savannah Martin, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Mark Babbs, 45, Greenfield, was issued citation for two counts of a vicious dog.

Joshua Hammond, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct by intoxication and criminal trespass.

September Barnhart, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

Timothy Williams Jr., 30, Franklin Furnace, was arrested for failure to comply and possession of drug paraphernalia, and issued citations for no headlights, expired registration, failure to yield, unsafe vehicle, no insurance, safety belt and driving under suspension.

Paige Adams, 23, Xenia, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

May 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

April Parks, 34, Bainbridge, was issued citations for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Shanks, 23, Bainbridge, was issued citations for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Falena Harrison, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Firestone, 29, Columbus, was arrested for child endangerment.

Chyanna Firestone, 27, Columbus, was issued a citation for child endangerment.

May 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Chandler, 27, Peebles, was issued a citation for physical control.

Terry Ross, 37, South Salem, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to comply.

Austin Gilroy, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and criminal damaging.

Jason Ledbetter, 41, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph C. Moore, 65, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply and menacing.

Charles Warner Jr., 46, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

May 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Gonter, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested on a parole violation.

Tara Ralph, 49, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Tiffany Applegate, 36, West Union was arrested for theft.

Joshua Hammond, 39, Greenfield, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old male Greenfield juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

May 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Aaron Smith, 38, Bainbridge, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrand Cumberland, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

May 20

ARREST

David Willett, 55, Greenfield, arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.