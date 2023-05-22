MHS girls claim 1st ever district track crown

The McClain Lady Tigers are pictured after winning their first ever Division II district track and field championship Saturday at Washington C.H. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

WASHINGTON C.H. — It was a historic week in the history of the McClain High School track and field program.

The Lady Tigers made two trips to Washington High School (Tuesday, May 16 and Saturday, May 20) and came away with a first-ever Division II District championship trophy.

McClain scored 109 points for the victory. Annually top-contending teams Circleville, Unioto and Washington, placed second, third and fourth with 101.5, 78 and 61 points, respectively. Hillsboro was fifth with 47.5 points, edging out Zane Trace with 47.

McClain won five events at the meet.

Junior Lily Barnes won the discus throw with a distance of 124’9”.

Sophomore Brenna Wright won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.66.

McClain won the 4 x 100-meter relay just over one second ahead of Circleville with a time of 51.73. That team was comprised of Ryan Butterbaugh, Wright, Katie Cook and Luca Matesic.

McClain took first and second in the 300-meter hurdles with Wright claiming the title in 48.25 and Butterbaugh right there with her in second place in 48.34.

McClain qualified to regionals with a fourth-place finish in the 4 x 200-meter relay. Cook, Anna Eikenberry, Addison Olaker and Mylie Lovett ran a 1:54.55.

Washington won the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:50.01, followed by Hillsboro in 1:52.20 and Unioto with a time of 1:52.94.

Rounding out a trio of regional-qualifying relays for McClain is the 4 x 400-meter team that placed third in 4:23.32. Those McClain runners are Kaitlyn Jett, Matesic, Butterbaugh and Becca Bergstrom.

Washington won in 4:17.42, followed by Circleville in 4:18.39 and Hillsboro was fourth at 4:26.54.

Jett placed fifth in the 800 meters, setting a new school record with a time of 2:29.47.

Becca Bergstrom qualified in the pole vault with a third place finish at 8’0”.

Matesic qualified to regionals in the long jump, placing fourth with a leap of 15’2 1/4”.

Leah Lovett is moving on to the regional in the discus with a third place finish at 107’5”.

For the boys: T.D. Matesic qualified in the 400 with a fourth place finish time of 53.37.

Other top finishers included: Toree Wareikis tied for fifth in the pole vault at 6’6”; Luca Matesic was sixth in the 100 (13.37) and Ryan Butterbaugh was seventh in the 100 (13.47); Jackson Crago was fifth in the pole vault at 11’6”.

The Division II regional track meet starts Thursday, May 25 at Muskingum University in New Concord with field events at 4:30 p.m. and track events at 6 p.m. The second day of the regional track meet is Saturday, with field events starting at 11 a.m. and track events at 12:30 p.m.

Athletes and relays that place in the top four qualify to the state tournament at the Jesse Owens Track on the campus of The Ohio State University. The state tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

According to the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) website, Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium is a cashless facility.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.