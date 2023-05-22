Students complete I’m a Child of Highland County

Throughout the 2022-23 school year high school students from Fairfield and Whiteoak participated in the first year I am a Child of Highland County – Leadership Program. The program was made possible through partnership between the Highland County Community Action Organization and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The students who participated joined Community Action staffer Jamie Chaney, Bright Local staffer Ms. Emery, and Fairfield staffer Ms. Buddelmeyer on various monthly trips around the county to learn about its villages, city, history, education, businesses, natural resources, social service agencies and government. The students were able to interact and ask questions to gain a deeper knowledge of Highland County and the various opportunities that exist. The students were selected by their schools to take part in the program and all local school districts were invited to participate. HCCAO hopes to continue the program in the future. The final activity was held at the Jefferson Street Business Center in Greenfield where students served lunch to local older adults at the HCCAO Senior Congregate dining hall. This activity was chosen, planned and carried out by the students as they wanted to finish the program with a community service project. Pictured are Bright Local High School participants. Submitted photo Leesburg Fairfield I’m a Child of Highland County participants, along with Jamie with HCCAO and Fairfield staff member Amy Buddelmeyer. Submitted photo

