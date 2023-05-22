Summer Reading starts June 1

With Summer Reading only a couple of weeks away, Hillsboro librarians are finalizing plans for a full programming schedule.

“We are so excited for Summer Reading this year,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “This year’s theme, ‘Imagine Your Story,’ was actually supposed to be 2020’s theme, but we all know how that went. So we held onto this really fun theme — which is all about mythology, fairy tales and folklore — for a year when everyone can really enjoy it. Now the time has come and we can’t wait.”

Children’s department Manager Gabrielle Pitzer said, “In the children’s department, we are really focusing on traditional fairy tales and nursery rhymes. We are decorating to look like a castle, and we’ll have dragons and other fun surprises. We’re extending our theme to our story time as well, so every week we’ll be reading a different fairy tale or nursery rhyme book.”

Pitzer also described the format for the Summer Reading logs and prizes. She said, “Just like in the past, we will have five levels, 10 books for each level. When kids, ages 3 through sixth grade, read the 10 books, they’ll bring in their log, we’ll stamp it, and they’ll get a prize. This year, when they reach level five, they will get their final prize, and they will also get their name put into grand prize drawings. If they finish early, we have a bonus log and a bingo sheet. “

“And new this year, we will have a mini Summer Reading log for our kids aged 2 and under,” Pitzer added. “Their reading log will have 30 books, and when they complete that they’ll get a bag and a book buddy.”

For adults and teens, Davidson said that every book they read equals a raffle ticket. Each week, a teen and adult reader are drawn and they can pick a prize. “We have a lot of cool prizes. Everything from Kings Island tickets to gardening kits.”

In addition, teens and adults can also attend different programs and events for a chance at winning one of three grand prizes.

“We have a log called Quest to Imagination that gets stamped any time you come to a library event, whether it’s a special Summer Reading program or one of our regular activities, like craft-ernoons or trivia nights,” Davidson said. “Once a patron has 12 stamps, they can turn it in to be entered in a drawing. We’ll have three grand prizes: A $50 Amazon gift card, two Kings Island tickets, and a really cool Spider-Man LEGO set.”

“We’re hoping that people will come, have fun and maybe win a little something, too,” Davidson said. “We are so excited for everything we have planned this year.”

The summer’s programming schedule is:

* June 1 at 5:30 p.m. — Stars and Constellations with the Cincinnati Observatory

* June 8 at 5:30 p.m. — Fantastic Beasts of the Harry Potter World with Raptor, Inc.

* June 15 at 5:30 p.m. — Fairy Tale Bingo

* June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Library Comic Con

* June 22 at 5:30 p.m. — Snakes with the Greater Cincinnati Herpetological Society

* June 29 at 5:30 p.m. — Make Your Own Fairy Gardens

* July 6 at 5:30 p.m. — Fantasy Family Game Night

* July 13 at 5:30 p.m. — Medieval Night!

* July 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — A Magical Celebration (Harry Potter Day)

* July 19, 4-6 p.m. — Local Author Night

* July 20 at 5:30 p.m. — Tower Princess

* July 27 at 5:30 p.m. — Storybook Mini Golf

The library is also partnering with the Highland Humane Society for two additional programs: Kid and K-9 Safety with Unfamiliar Dogs on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. and Caring for Community Cats on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, search Highland County District Library of Ohio on Facebook or call 937-393-3114.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.