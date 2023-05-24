Learning from Jesus walking on the water

Carey Kinsolving Contributing columnist

“When I am scared or don’t know what to do. I ask Jesus to give me power to not be afraid,” says Kaleb, 7.

Kaleb, this is a great place to start. When you’re afraid or confused, admit it. Go to the Lord and ask him to give you clarity and peace. Notice what Jesus said to his disciples when they saw him walking on the water: “It is I; do not be afraid” (John 6:20).

“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear,” wrote Mark Twain.

The only way to master fear is to abide in the one who is master over every circumstance. Jesus is the one who told his disciples to get into the boat to cross the Sea of Galilee. He wasn’t going to let them perish along the way.

Fear is the natural response to circumstances beyond our control. Perhaps the biopsy report shows there is cancer. You lost your job and there are bills to pay. Or, you kept your job and there are bills to pay.

Whatever your circumstance, remember what Jesus said, “It is I; do not be afraid.” If Jesus can walk on water in the midst of a storm, he can walk with you in the midst of your overwhelming problems. This doesn’t mean that Jesus will always change your circumstances. It does mean that when you see him in your storm, faith will replace fear, resulting in peace.

“In our life, we need to focus on Jesus so we don’t sink,” says Joseph, 7.

Joseph is probably thinking of Peter, who sank when he focused on the wind instead of Jesus. It’s so easy to criticize Peter for not keeping his eyes on Jesus, but he was the only disciple who got out of the boat to walk on the water with Jesus (Matthew 14:28-33).

Everyone knows walking on water is impossible. That’s what makes walking with Jesus so exhilarating. He makes the impossible possible.

In our modern world, we have found a way to walk on water. It’s called barefoot water skiing. It only takes three things to barefoot water ski: a fast boat, a long rope and no brains!

To walk on water with Jesus requires enough brains to ask the Lord if that’s what he wants you to do. Peter asked, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water” (Matthew 14:28).

Water walking with Jesus is not for the novice, timid or lazy believer. Yes, there are lazy Christians who will never enjoy the exhilaration of walking on water. They have trusted the Lord Jesus as their savior, but they don’t trust him as their king to rule their lives.

If you see the Lord working through a believer doing the impossible, rejoice, but know that this kind of faith didn’t happen in a day. Before you ask the Lord if you can step out of the boat, you’ll have to walk many miles on land with Jesus. The lessons you learn on land will prepare you for water walking later.

Think about this: Only abiding faith in Jesus can destroy fear, resulting in peace.

Memorize this truth: “Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).

Ask this question: Are you walking with Jesus on land today so that you can walk with him on water tomorrow?

