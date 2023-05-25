HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 21

INCIDENT/CHARGE

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 7400 block of East New Market Road. After investigation, George A. Willey, 63, Hillsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.

A deputy responded to the 6600 block of Carper Lane after a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Hammond Road to a call of disorderly conduct.

May 22

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 5800 block of S.R. 753 to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties involved agreed to separate.

May 23

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of Cameron Drive after a report of a fight. After investigation, it was determined a male and female were arguing. Both were advised accordingly.

A resident of the 800 block of McClain Avenue reported telecommunications harassment. The investigation continues.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandy Y. Weiss, 39, Milford, speeding.

Michael L. Partin, 27, Sardinia, failure to control.

Joshua I. Campbell, 22, New Vienna, OVI and failure to control.

Sean A. Platt, 42, Cuba, OVI.