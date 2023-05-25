L-C’s Scott transferring from Miami to Oregon

Peyton Scott, the Lynchburg-Clay all-time leading scorer, is transferring from Miami University to the University of Oregon for her final collegiate season. University of Oregon photo

Peyton Scott, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs all-time leading scorer who went onto score nearly 1,900 points in four years at Miami (Ohio) University, has decided to transfer to the University of Oregon for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Scott, a four-year starter for Miami, comes to Eugene, Oregon with her name engraved all over the Redhawks’ record book. In addition to her 1,871 career points, Scott also ranks fourth in Miami history with 36 career 20-point games and 676 made field goals. Scott’s 368 career assists and 217 steals are each eighth-most in team history.

The 5-foot-8 Scott is a four-time All-Mid American Conference selection, earning second-team honors after the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons to go with third-team accolades a season ago and all-freshman team recognition in 2019-20. Over her distinguished four-year career, Scott averaged 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field (31.4 percent from 3).

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Scott was named to the Becky Hammon preseason watch list, which is given annually to the mid-major player of the year. She eclipsed the 20-point mark nine times in 25 starts last season, finishing with 15.4 points a game while shooting a career-best 36.7 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Scott’s career-high point total came against Ball State in 2020-21 when she dropped 39 points, capping a stretch of four consecutive 30-point games. She finished that season with career highs in points per game (21.2) and rebounds per game (6.7) while shooting 43.0 percent from the field.

Playing her prep ball at Lynchburg-Clay High School, Scott concluded her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,202 points and was tabbed 2017-18 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Scott averaged 27.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.0 assist a game while earning team MVP honors as a senior. Her trophy case also included three all-league selections, three all-district honors and two all-state picks.

Scott will join the nation’s 18th-ranked recruiting class for next season, according to espnW. The class includes three four-star players ranked in espnW’s top 100 in Sofia Bell (No. 26), Sammie Wagner (No. 42) and Sarah Rambus (No. 66). The Ducks also added Lane College transfer Bella Hamel, the Northwest Athletic Conference player of the year, and senior guard Kennedi Williams, who transferred after four seasons at Liberty.

Scott graduated from Miami with a degree in sports leadership and management and will utilize her final year of eligibility in 2023-24.

“Peyton is a terrific addition to our roster. She is a big-time scorer from all three levels with a killer pull-up jumper,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “Peyton is comfortable playing out of the pick-and-roll and also has to ability to create for herself and her teammates. Her basketball IQ is through the roof and she possesses a competitive spirit to match. Peyton is a natural leader, great teammate and a true gym rat. She can do big things for us, even in one season, with her experience and maturity. Our coaching staff and I can’t wait for her to get to work and see what she can do.”

Information for this story came from the University of Oregon Sports Department.