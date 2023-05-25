Women’s Club awards scholarships

The Hillsboro Women’s club annual scholarships winners are pictured, They are Kyah Chaney, Ethan Kirk (award accepted by his sister Ally), Paris Priest, Kaylei Sanderson and Madilyn Wilson. Submitted photo

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club presented its annual scholarships to worthy high school seniors in the county.

The May 12th meeting was held at the GOP headquarters on West Main Street in Hillsboro at 10 a.m. This is the time of the year the annual scholarships are decided upon and winners are announced and awarded $500 each toward their college expenses. The scholarships are in memory of Kay Ayers and Margaret Van Frank, and donations are collected during each year for these scholarships.

Most proceeds come from the club’s “bakeless bake sale” held annually and donations from the community.

“We had 40-plus applicants this year, and choosing the final five was no easy task. Absolutely all of the applications received were from amazing students and any of them could have been chosen and worthy of winning,” a news release said. “A group of five committee members read through the applications and interviewed each student. Decisions were made from essays and interviews, accomplishments and future goals. We certainly have some fantastic students in our county as well as families and community support for our youth.

This year’s winners were: Kyah Chaney, Ethan Kirk (award accepted by his sister Ally), Paris Priest, Kaylei Sanderson and Madilyn Wilson.

“Congratulations to all and best wishes for their futures,” the news release concluded.

Submitted by Ann Morris, Hillsboro Women’s Club.