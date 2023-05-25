Record crowd at annual chamber dinner

A record-breaking crowd of more than 200 people gathered on May 18 for the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Dinner. Hosted by The Barn at Hidden Ridge, located south of Hillsboro, the event allowed attendees an evening of networking within the Highland County business community. Submitted photo

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 18, at The Barn at Hidden Ridge located south of Hillsboro. More than 200 guests attended the sold-out event “Hats Off to Our Members” and enjoyed an evening of networking within the Highland County business community.

Dinner was provided by Jill’s Farmhouse Catering, All Seasons Catering, Maplecrest Meats & More, The Porch Carryout & Grill, and Batter Up Bakery.

Highlights of the evening included comments made by chamber board of directors chairman Diana Setty as well as a financial report and chamber update given by executive director Jamie Wheeler.

Throughout the evening guests competed in a variety of contests to earn prizes for themselves or their staff.

More than 30 different local businesses donated items for gift baskets that were raffled off at the conclusion of the evening. A photo booth was also present to encourage networking among guests.

Proceeds from the event allow the Chamber to support their initiatives of advocating for the business community while promoting economic and community development.

For more photos from the event, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page. Plans for the 2024 Chamber annual dinner will be made available in early 2024.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.