The Hillsboro FFA chapter held its monthly April meeting in the Agricultural Education Department at Hillsboro High School. There were 143 members and two guests present. The members voted on station ideas for Food for America. While deciding on the 10 stations the chapter enjoyed Beechwood pizza, chips and soda. After voting the chapter was able to play games and socialize in the school courtyard where cornhole, hillbilly golf, four square and other games were set up for them.

Submitted photo