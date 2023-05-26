SSCC has summer enrichment program

Southern State Community College has announced its Summer Enrichment Program for 2023. Designed to foster creativity, learning and personal growth, these courses are tailored to empower students of all ages during summer break.

The course lineup at the central campus in Hillsboro includes:

* Cyber Techniques: June 6-7 for those entering grades 6-8;

* CPR: June 6 for those age 12 and older;

* QuickBooks Basic/Refresher: June 20 and 23;

* QuickBooks Advanced: June 26 and 30;

* Resumes and Interview Skills: June 27;

* Cyber Techniques: July 11-12 for those entering grades 9-12;

* Pickleball: July 18 and 20.

The course lineup at Brown County Campus in Mt. Orab includes:

* Microsoft Basic Excel: June 12-13 for those age 16-24;

* Microsoft Advanced Excel: June 14-15 for age 16-24;

* Microsoft Basic Excel: June 20-21 for those age 25 and older;

* Microsoft Advanced Excel: June 22-23 for those age 25 and older;

* Resumes and Interview Skills: July 10;

* CPR: July 11 for those age 12 and older;

* Pickleball: July 11 and 13.

Southern State will also hold a free Resumes and Interview Skills Workshop in Greenfield on June 29 from 9-11 a.m. at the Workforce Development Center.

Those participating in the Summer Enrichment Program will acquire knowledge and skills through personal and professional development. These courses provide an opportunity for students to experience a summer full of growth and discovery.

Registration is now open. Visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/summer-enrichment.shtml to explore program details and cost information as well as to complete and submit the enrollment form. For additional information, call Amanda Lewis at 800-628-7722, ext. 3520.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.