Elks Free Child Golf Clinic

The 2023 Hillsboro Elks annual Child Free Golf Clinic for kids ages 5-18 will be held from 9-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The clinic will be followed by and adult/child nine-hole tournament at 12 noon. Registration for the tournament starts at 11 a.m. Lunch and drinks will be provided at 11 a.m. Call the Hillsboro Elks at 937-393-3047 to preregister.