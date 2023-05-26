McClain, Hillsboro send 17 individuals to regional

Hillsboro’s Amani Cumberland finished eighth in the shot put and ninth in the discus. AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Breena Wright and Hillsboro’s Kobi Miles both qualified in two hurdles events. AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Steven Kibler qualified for the regional in the high jump. AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Anna Eikenberry qualified on McClain’s 4 x 200-meter relay team. AIM Media Midwest

Twelve girls individuals and five relay teams and five individual boys and one relay team from Hillsboro and McClain qualified for the regional track meet during the 2023 Division II Southeast District Track and Field Championships held in Washington C.H.

In addition, the McClain girls captured their first-ever district championship as a team.

Girls team scores were:McClain 115, Circleville 109.5, Unioto 79, Washington Court House 71, Hillsboro 52.5, Zane Trace 47, Logan Elm 47, Wheelersburg 43, Waverly 39, Westfall 20, Eastern (Sardinia) 11, Minford 11, Piketon 8, Portsmouth West 4, Northwest (McDermott) 4 and Portsmouth 1.

Boys team scores were: Zane Trace 80, Minford 80, Washington Court House 78, Unioto 72, Hillsboro 62, Wheelersburg 56, Waverly 49, Logan Elm 45, Circleville 33, Westfall 28, Portsmouth 24, Portsmouth West 23, Piketon 17, McClain 9, Northwest (McDermott) 5.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the regional meet,

GIRLS QUALIFIERS

400 Meters — Olivia Covault, 3rd, Hillsboro, 1:04.08

800 Meters — Jailyn Williams, 3rd, Hillsboro, 2:26.36

110 Hurdles — Brenna Wright, 1st, McClain, 15.66; Kobi Miles, 3rd, Hillsboro, 17.48

300 Hurdles — Breenna Wright, 1st, McClain, 48.25; Ryan Butterbaugh, 2nd, McClain, 48.34; Kobi Miles, 4th, Hillsboro, 52.10

4 x 100 Relay — McClain, 1st, 51.73 (Ryan Butterbaugh, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Luca Matesic.

4 x 200 Relay — Hillsboro, 2nd, 1:52.20 (Alizeh Hudsonm Kelsey Gilikson, Allison Browning, Olivia Covault); McClain, 4th, 1:54.55 (Katie Cook, Anna Eikenberry, Addison Olaker, Mylie Lovett)

4 x 400 Relay — McClain, 3rd, 4:23.22 (Kaitlyn Jett, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Becca Bergstrom); Hillsboro, 4th, 4:26.54 (Jailyn Williams, Gracie Thoroman, Brooklynn Minton, Olivia Covault)

Shot Put — Lily Barnes, 2nd, McClain, 24-0.5

Discus — Lily Barnes, 1st, McClain, 124-09

High Jump — Mylie Lovett, 2nd, McClain, 4-10

Pole Vault — Becca Berstrom, 3rd, McClain, 8-0

Long Jump — Luca Matesic, 4th, McClain, 15-2.25

BOYS QUALIFIERS

400 Meters — TD Matesic, 4th, McClain, 53.37

110 Hurdles — Cameron Smart, 4th, Hillsboro, 15.99

4 x 800 Relay — Hillsboro, 2nd, 8:36.86 (Nick Turner, Cameron Smart, Chris Sowders, Tate Davis)

Shot Put — Ayden Clemons, 4th, Hillsboro, 46/11.25

High Jump — Steven Kibler, 3rd, Hillsboro, 5-8

Long Jump — Jack Wagoner, 4th, 18-6.75