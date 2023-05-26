Smart joins Lincoln Financial

Smart

Lincoln Investment in Hillsboro has announced newest financial advisor, Sarah Smart.

With over a decade of experience in the financial industry, Smart brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm.

She received a BS in Human Ecology, majoring in personal financial management from Ohio State University in 2004. She has 18 years of experience in accounting and tax preparation, even teaching financial literacy and accounting at Hillsboro High School for one year.

Since passing the Series 7 General Securities Representative Examination and Series 66 Uniform combined State Law Examination, she is excited to work as a financial advisor.

“Sarah is dedicated to providing personalized financial planning services to help her clients achieve their financial goals,”a news release said. “She understands that every client’s situation is unique and takes a comprehensive approach to investing that considers your specific needs and circumstances.”

Submitted by Sally Renk, Lincoln Investments.