A firefighter battles a blaze around 12 noon Tuesday at the former Sunnyside Inn located at 2855 U.S. Route 50 in Allensburg. The blaze temporarily closed both lanes of traffic on U.S. 50. The Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District that serves the area was not immediately available for comment, but it appeared that the flames were going to consume the entire structure.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette