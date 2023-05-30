Hillsboro VFW observes Memorial Day

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 members fire a salute Monday during a Memorial Day observance at the Highland County Veterans Memorial at the Highland County Courthouse. Guest speaker Jake Wehr from the Save A Warrior program in Danville said Memorial Day is not supposed a day of celebration. He said it is day that has been paid dearly by death and soldiers who never returned home. “I hope you understand we are so blessed to live in a land where people voluntarily raised their hand to go serve,” Wehr said.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette