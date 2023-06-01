HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 29

INCIDENT/ARREST

A deputy responded to a call of a suspicious person riding a bicycle in the 6500 block of S.R. 138. After investigation, Douglas Neal, 51, Sardinia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

May 30

INCIDENTS

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Flat Run Road after a call reporting an assault. Charges are pending.

A resident of the 6400 block of Riber Road reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation and the parties agreed to separate.

A deputy responded to a report of a theft of items from a vehicle parked in the 5900 block of Riber Road.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gerold W. Wilkin, 78, Hillsboro, OVI.

Donovan J. Frost, 18, Greenfield, failure to control.

Joseph A. Merry, 62, Leesburg, OVI.

Zachary E. Harcourt, 28, Hillsboro, receiving stolen property and possession of drug abuse instruments.