The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brad Kelch, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file an application for registration.

Robert Bieler, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Samuel Wise, 34, of Williamsburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 26

ARREST/CITATION

Richard Ranck , 53, of Sunbury, was cited for expired tags.