Senior art show back in person

The 41st annual Senior Citizens Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), is back in person for 2023 after a few years of being held virtually only due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is being moved to a new location, yet to be announced, and is also being moved to a different time of the year with plans set for October.

Dates are yet to be determined and will be announced at a later time.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older may participate. The event’s official application form will be available later and an announcement will be made once it can be accessed online or mailed.

Examples of art categories that may be entered in the contest taking place in October include: acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil and photography. Judging themes include: abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits (humans), seascape and still life. Written pieces including poems and essays are also accepted.

If you have any questions surrounding the AAA7’s art show or would like to be added to the mailing list regarding information about the event, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or email info@aaa7.org.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis to a 10-county area including Highland County. Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of communications, AAA7.