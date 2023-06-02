Hot week a good time for a frosty

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia’s chocolate frosties. Submitted photo

Hello! I hope everyone had a nice weekend with most having an extra day off.

In the kitchen this week my good friend Patricia is making chocolate frosty’s. It’s going to be hot this week and I was thinking this would be refreshing and fun to make with the kids and also something to make with the grandchildren. And, it’s keto friendly but I am not so keto friendly (I know I should but… so I am going to use regular powdered sugar).

Please send me your favorite recipes. It’s summer so how about some salads and cool meals. Send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Take some photos on what you’re cooking.

See you next week. Have a good one. Send the recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

CHOCOLATE FROSTY

Ingredients

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ tablespoon powdered erythritol­

1 tablespoon almond butter or another nut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Beat the heavy whipping cream in a chilled glass bowl until soft peaks form.

Add the remaining ingredients and beat until you get a thicker whipped cream.

Cover the bowl with plastic foil and refrigerate for up to 30 minutes.

Scoop into bowls or ice cream glasses.

Garnish with berry fruit, nuts, or shaved chocolate.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.