McClain 400 relay quartet runs 51.28 in state prelims McClain 400 relay quartet runs 51.28 in state prelims

COLUMBUS — The McClain girls 4×100-meter relay team finished 17th in the preliminaries Friday at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owen Stadium.

The quartet of Ryan Butterbaugh, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook and Luca Matesic finished in 51.28 seconds.

The last time to qualify for the nine-team final ran 50.12 seconds.