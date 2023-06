Brenna Wright at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday. Brenna Wright at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday. Brenna Wright at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday. Brenna Wright at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday.

COLUMBUS — McClain sophomore Brenna Wright finished 18th in the preliminary heats of the 100-meter hurdles Friday at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Wright, who clocked 15.66 last week in the regional meet, finished Friday in a time of 16.41.

The weather conditions were a bit different this time around, as the temperature soared into the 90s.