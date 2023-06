Fairfield’s Hallie Haines in the 400-meter dash Friday at the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University. Fairfield’s Hallie Haines in the 400-meter dash Friday at the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University. Fairfield’s Hallie Haines in the 400-meter dash Friday at the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University. Fairfield’s Hallie Haines in the 400-meter dash Friday at the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University. Fairfield’s Hallie Haines in the 400-meter dash Friday at the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University.

COLUMBUS — In the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championships, Hallie Haines of Fairfield clocked 60.9 Friday in the 400-meter dash, finishing seventh in her heat. She did not advance to Saturday’s finale.