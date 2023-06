Williams 15th in girls 800-meter run at OSU Williams 15th in girls 800-meter run at OSU Williams 15th in girls 800-meter run at OSU Williams 15th in girls 800-meter run at OSU Williams 15th in girls 800-meter run at OSU

COLUMBUS — Jailyn Williams finished 15th Saturday in the girls 800-meter run at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships.

Running on the oval at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State, Williams ran 2:24.40.

The freshman from Hillsboro High School was ninth after one lap but the heat began to take its toll in the second 400. Her finish was less than a second from 13th place.