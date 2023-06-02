Fairfield FFA holds chapter banquet

Pictured are the 2022-23 and 2023-34 Fairfield FFA officer teams and advisors.

The Fairfield FFA Chapter recently held its 2023 FFA banquet. It started with a welcome from President Sydney Sanders and was followed by an invocation from chaplain Lucas Craycraft.

All members and guests present enjoyed a buffet style meal from Shoelaces Catering. The officer team performed opening ceremonies and began the banquet activities. The chapter had two guest speakers including Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio State vice president at-large of the Ohio FFA Association, and Landon Shelpman from the Global Impact FFA chapter.

The Greenhand degree was awarded to 50 Greenhands. Thirty-one members received their chapter degree, while four members will receive their state degrees at the state convention. The chapter presented six members who will receive the prestigious American degree at the national convention later this year.

Star members were awarded to the one member in each grade. They were: Star Greenhand, Icey Harrison; Star Chapter, Emily Haines; Star Junior, Morgan Shoemaker and Star Senior, Sydney Sanders.

Honorary chapter members were awarded with both Tim and Karen Sheeley and Jason and Amy Boeckmann being recognized by the chapter.

Students were recognized for the following CDE contests: Soil Judging, Job interview, Animal Management, General Livestock Judging, Food Science, Public Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure, Ag Power, Ag Sales, Ag Communications, Equine Judging, Wildlife, Poultry Evaluation, Dairy Products, Meat Evaluation, Floriculture, and Dog Grooming.

Gold rated officer books were also recognized with Avery Teeters earning a gold rating on her treasurer’s book and Emily Taylor earning a gold rating on her reporter’s book. They will both be recognized at the state convention. Wyatt Morrow was also recognized for his silver-rated secretary’s book.

Proficiency awards were handed out for the following proficiencies: Equine science – Placement: Cheyenne Byler, Beef Production – Entrepreneurship; Sydney Sanders, Beef Production – Placement; Avery Teeters, Small Animal Production – Entrepreneurship: Wyatt Morrow, Agriculture Communications: McKinley Cox and Wyatt Morrow, Goat production – Entrepreneurship: Emily Haines, Poultry Production – Entrepreneurship: Ginny Trent.

Both fruit and strawberry sales were recognized for the top five sellers in both sales. Four-year members were recognized as well as the seniors who participated in the senior work program.

Retiring addresses were made from president Sydney Sanders, vice president Grace Matthews and secretary Wyatt Morrow.

Following the retiring addresses the newly elected officers were installed. The new officers are: president, Avery Teeters; vice president, Emma Fraysier; aecretary, Carly Sanders; treasurer, Maddie Caldwell; reporter, Emily Haines; student advisor, Brooklyn Bethel; sentinel, Carson Shoemaker; historian, Icey Harrison; and chaplin, Cheyenne Byler.

The banquet concluded with closing ceremonies.

Submitted by Emily Haines, Fairfield FFA.