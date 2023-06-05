Accident claims Lynchburg man

A Lynchburg man lost his life a one-car crash early Sunday morning in Highland County.

The crash occurred on Oldaker Road at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2008 Mazda 3 was being operated by William Hornschemeier, 42, of Lynchburg, northwest on Oldaker Road. Hornschemeier failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway where it struck trees before catching fire, the state patrol said.

Hornschemeier was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other occupants or vehicles were involved.

Hornschemeier was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol use is suspected, according to the state patrol.

Hornschemeier is the fifth person to die in a traffic crash in Highland County so far this year.

The highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Fire & EMS, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, the Highland County Emergency Management Agency and the Highland County Coroner’s Office.