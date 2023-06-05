GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following infomation:

May 28

ARREST/CITATION

Lorrie Mae Casto, 60, Greenfield, was issued a citation for having a dog at large.

Officers first responded to Carford Pike at the request of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office regarding a domestic dispute involving firearms.

May 30

INCIENTS/ARRESTS

Charles D. Howland, 65, Chillicothe, was arrested for a parole violation.

Jeremiah J. Smith 41, South Salem, was arrested for driving under suspension, leaving the scene, operating an unsafe motor vehicle, left of center, willful/wanton disregard of safety and disorderly conduct (physical harm) within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Officers responded to a hit skip at the West End Sunoco. The investigation is pending.

May 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Received a report of a village of Greenfield truck being sideswiped in front of the City Building. The investigation is pending.

June 1

INCIDENTS

Officers responded to the Greenhills Apartments with Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel for a 66 year old male. Male was transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

Officers responded to a drive off at the Shell gas station for $37.32. Investigation is pending.

Officers responded to a call regarding an unconscious female on 10th Street. Paint Creek EMS transported female to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

June 2

INCIDENT

Officers responded to North End Mini Mart with Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel for report of an unconscious male inside the store. The male was transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nikki Ralph, 37, Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear.

Ralph Moon, 49, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Johnathan Fraker, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by public intoxication.

June 3

INCIDENT

Officers first responded to Gold Rush on S.R. 753 south to assist Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel per the request of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 65-year-old male had overdosed. The male was responsive to Narcan and was transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

June 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kyle Mathews, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Heath Martin, 26, Columbus, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Lindsey Cox, 33, Hamilton, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and no insurance.

Scott Highley, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.