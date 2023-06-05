HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cynthia Barth, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for a traffic control device.

Joshua Traylor, 33, of New Vienna, was cited for OVI and driving under suspension.

Phillip Vance, 57, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

A business in the 100 block of Careytown Road reported a theft.

June 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Naomi Harper, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Jeromey Barr, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

John Atkinson, 80, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Catherine Seifer, 67, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

David Jones, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Holly Jordan, 36, of Hillsboro was arrested for criminal trespass.

John Harlow, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

A business in the 700 block of North West Street reported subjects trespassing.

June 3

ARREST/CITATION

Christopher Stout, 40, of Wilmington, was cited for peeling out.

Reach