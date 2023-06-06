Inaugural Greenfield Music Festival wraps up

Whey Jennings performs at the Greenfield Music Festival. Timez-Gazette photo

The inaugural Greenfield Music Festival wrapped up after a three-day run from June 2 to June 4.

The event kicked off with the festival committee, headed by the festival chairman Andrew Surritt, making an opening speech and Sean Poole performing the national anthem.

“The crowds were bigger than expected,” Surritt said. “Over all three days, we’re going to say it was somewhere in the neighborhood of 6,000 people.”

The festival offered a wide range of attractions, activities, and performances.

The queen’s pageant was a highlight of the festival’s first day. Abbigail Grubb was crowned the 2023 Queen, and her attendants were Khadijah Coleman and Kyleigh Berry. Alaina Best was awarded 2023 Jr. Miss, with Addison Allen and Kyleigh Shoemaker as attendants. Eliza Houck was named the 2023 Princess, and her attendants were Harley Kline and Lynley Bailey.

On Friday night, The Jesters took the stage after the queen’s pageant. Saturday brought a solo set from Kyle Norris during the day, followed by Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy opening the evening for headliner Whey Jennings. Jennings attracted music fans from all across Ohio for a memorable night of music and entertainment.

Sunday started with routines by the award-winning Modern Movement Dancers, followed by Dusty Barrett sharing his music ministry. Later in the day, Steven Dowd performed a solo set before the 7 Mile Bluegrass Band closed out the festival.

The festival also offered a variety of non-musical events and attractions. Highlights included the Greenfield Antique Tractor Show, the Kiddie Tractor Pull, the Rotary Club Auction, the inaugural Greenfield Music Festival Car & Bike Show with over 50 entries, the Jeep Meet & Greet and the 10k/5k/one-mile run/walk. The children’s area offered inflatable attractions, a mechanical bull, balloon animals and magic tricks by Todd Anderson and Steve Ferris Professional Magicians.

The grand marshal of the Saturday parade was John PayCheck, son of Johnny Paycheck, in a nod to Ohio’s country music heritage. The festival also included vendors and 14 food trucks/trailers.

The Greenfield Rotary Club Charity Auction held Saturday during the festival raised about $13,000, according to Greenfield Rotary Club Treasurer Mike Penn. The auction included art and collectibles including ten limited-edition prints of Johnny Paycheck.

“A special thanks goes to McClain Cadet Corp, Rescue 101 SAR Explorers and Highland County Probation Department, who kept our festival clean and enjoyable for everyone,” Surritt said. “Following the positive feedback from the community, vendors and performers, the festival committee is already hard at work planning for next year’s festival, set to take place from June 7 to 9, 2024. We look forward to welcoming you to another year of music, community, and fun at the Greenfield Music Festival.”

For more information and to stay up to date with the festival, visit them on Facebook at Greenfield Music Festival or online at www.GreenfieldMusicFestival.org.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.