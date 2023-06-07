Young speaking at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FBGMFI) will meet Saturday, June 10 at Common Ground Community church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro. There will be in-person refreshment at 6:30 p.m. at the meeting at 7 p.m.

Event: Hillsboro FGBMFI (Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International)

The event will be on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The gesut speaker will be Ryan Young and praise and worship will be by Mike Gast.

A freewill offering will be received. Ladies are welcome. Please do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Ryan Young is an evangelist from Dayton who travels domestically and abroad releasing the healing, saving and delivering power of Jesus Christ, a news release said.

“Called since his youth, Ryan ran from the call of God, pursuing secular degrees and achievements. After a radical encounter with God at 25, he told God he would go wherever He told him to go, and do whatever He told him to do. In the time since, Ryan has served as both a pastor, and now an evangelist. He has seen God lead many to salvation, open blind eyes, open deaf ears, make tumors disappear, and even perform miraculous creative miracles, regrowing lost or damaged body parts,” the new release said.

“The purpose and aim of his ministry, is to reveal the power and majesty of Jesus to a lost world who has never known and a church who has forgotten. His heart’s desire is to see the church of Jesus Christ rise up and be empowered to live a supernatural life in Jesus.”

Submitted by Joyce Mullins, secretary, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Hillsboro, Ohio Chapter.