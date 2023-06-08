Harts celebrating 50th anniversary

Tim and Donna (Beath) Hart will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2023. They were married at the Sugar Tree Ridge United Methodist Church on June 10, 1973 by the Rev. Kenneth Keene. They have three children, Kelley (Rusty) Yeager, Shannon Hart and Timmy (Jessica) Hart; nine grandchildren, Stephen (Emma) Anderson, Trever (Kayla) Yeager, Brayden Yeager, Darby Yeager, Megan Dodds, Ethan (Julia) Dodds, Kayleigh Valdez, Erin Kennedy and Carson Hart; and three great-grandchildren, Liam and Lyle Dodds, and Piper Anderson. Tim worked as a machinist at Cincinnati Milacron for 35 years and retired from there in 2007. He also worked for the Bright local Schools for 10 years. Donna was employed by Bright Local for 30 years where she worked as a bus driver, custodian and bus superintendent. She retired in May of 2011. There will be a celebration for the couple at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Bright Elementary School. They are pictured on their wedding and in a recent photo.

Submitted photo