Younker Atomic Credit branch manager

Atomic Credit Union has announced that Tiffany Younker will be its future Hillsboro branch manager. The branch, which will be located at 583 Harry Sauner Rd., is set to open this fall, along with a new branch in Circleville.

Tiffany began her career with Atomic in September of 2016 as a part-time teller and has held positions of collections, operations clerk, member service representative/loan officer and most recently branch manager. Younker said, “She is excited to be a part of the best Credit Union around. She loves serving members in her area whether it be from opening them up an account or doing a loan.”

Younker is a 2015 graduate of Fayetteville High School. She is currently working on her general business management degree. In her free time, you can catch her spending time with her friends and family. You may even catch her reading a mystery book occasionally.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 68,000 members throughout its 19-county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Avenue Chillicothe, Logan, Athens and Washington C.H. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.

Submitted by Lindsey Denney, marketing manager, Atomic Credit Union.