Chickens stolen, bridge collapse, truck rescued

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1932, The News-Herald reported that the Honorable O.N. Sams, president of Merchants National Bank, died at his home on North High Street following a long illness “with a complication of diseases and hardening of the arteries.”

A portion of the Bonus Army that planned to march in Washington, D.C. stopped in Hillsboro for a couple of days, as the group was a part of the Ohio Division of Bonus Crusaders and everyone that stopped was honorably discharged World War veterans.

Petitions were sent throughout Highland County that asked for the removal of Clyde Srofe, district game warden, and Eugene McConnaughey, game warden for Highland County operating under Srofe, due to the want for an investigation of fish and gaming laws.

A barn near the southern corporation limit of Hillsboro on New Market Pike was destroyed by a fire due to a lightning strike, with the only item saved from the blaze a truck that the owner drove through the fire without needing to open the door.

Oren Layman, a resident living a mile south of Fairview, reported to the sheriff that 93 young chickens were stolen from him, after which he “took shots” at the thieves, with the thieves able to evade his pursuit.

The new Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Strangers of the Evening,” starring Zasu Pitts and Eugene Pallette, and “No Greater Love,” starring Dickie Moore, Richard Bennett and Beryl Mercer.

Famous Variety, located on West Main Street in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a pound of freshly-salted peanuts for 5 cents, a 32-piece decorated dinner set for $2.19 and a half-gallon crock of milk for 5 cents apiece.

This week in 1957, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that William Redkey, resident of Hillsboro, was advanced to the chairmanship of the Highland County Democratic Executive Committee at a meeting in Hillsboro.

A steel beam bridge was planned to be built over Rocky Fork Creek at McCoppin’s Mill near Rocky Fork Lake for the purpose of replacing a bridge that dropped into the stream due to a flood.

The Hillsboro Sesquicentennial Company and the John B. Rogers Producing Company from Fostoria announced that the two planned to terminate their sesqui contract due to “a series of incidents” that led to a dispute over the script for the sesqui pageant.

Four suits for damages totaling more than $60,000 were sent to the Highland County Common Pleas Court against two people regarding an accident that happened almost five miles north of Hillsboro on S.R. 73.

In sports, Uhl Bros. Market defeated Hixson Sinclair, 11-5, in a Pony League matchup held at the Municipal Playground thanks to Hixson’s five errors, with Uhl Bros Market’s only committing three.

The Ranch Drive-In Theatre advertised multiple films including “Kansas Raiders,” starring Audie Murphy and Tony Curtis, and “The Atomic Man,” starring Gene Nelson and Faith Domergue.

Kroger advertised its Dollar Days sale, including three 12-ounce jars of strawberry preserves for $1, six cans of grapefruit for $1, a 10-quart aluminum pail for $1 and 10 pounds of California long white potatoes for 53 cents.

This week in 1982, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a new organization called the Mitchell Park Development Committee was formed to help support the financial needs of the park, with the committee holding no jurisdiction over the rules and regulations of the park or its events.

Shelley Mitchell, 14, Greenfield, won first place in the handicap division of the Coca-Cola State Junior Bowling Championship held in Columbus with a score of 1,411 in the junior girl’s division of a six-game series.

Hillsboro City Council announced its consideration of legislation to give two parcels of land to Southern State Community College for the site of a possible new technical education center.

Highland County Republicans voted to elect incumbent commissioner Richard “Bandy” Hill for another term, as the voters also brought their support for Clarence Brown and James Betts for the governor and lieutenant governor positions, respectively.

In sports, the Fairfield Lady Lions softball squad lost to the eventual Class A champions Archbold in a state semifinal game. Archbold moved on to defeat Lockland in the finals.

Uhl’s Family Center, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.69, a package of 20 trash bags for 99 cents and a pound of broccoli for 89 cents.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the Greenfield Historical Society planned to partner with the J.D. Daugherty Construction Company to restore the “rapidly deteriorating stone fence” of the Old Pioneer Cemetery.

Hillsboro resident Terry Vance had multiple original designs of wheel-thrown stoneware pottery featured in the third annual Art Affair held in Urbana.

Compared to the year prior, the five school districts in Highland County reported that a higher portion of seniors weren’t able to graduate because of failure to pass one or more parts of the state-administered Ohio Graduation Test (OGT) compared to the year prior.

Vilvens and Sons Excavating rediscovered a network of underground tunnels that were once known as Bowen Distillery and used “more than 150 years ago.”

In sports, multiple Hillsboro athletes were selected to the All-South Central Ohio League first-teams including Blake Bagshaw, Tyler Agenbroad and Andrew Lukas.

CoreComm advertised its internet access service, which included free 24/7 live technical support, unlimited hours and no contracts, 10 e-mail addresses and free spam protection for $9.95 per month.

