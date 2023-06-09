Barreras sworn in as auditor

The members of the Highland County Republican Central Committee residing in the city of Hillsboro have appointed Dawson Barreras, 141 Willow St., to fill the vacancy of the office of Hillsboro auditor, to hold the office and perform the duties thereof until the official election in November 2023. The vacancy occurred due to the resignation of Patty S. Day effective June 2, 2023. Barreras was sworn in Monday. Barreras was sworn in by Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha in a short ceremony that was held in front of the fountain at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro. Also pictured are Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott and Barreras’ wife, Jessica.

Submitted photo