Lady Mambas 2nd at King & Queen Tourney

Members of the Lady Mambas basketball team are pictured (back row, l-r) coach Alesha Shriver, Taelyn Shriver, Jayla Haithcock, Jayona Kibler, Libby Webster, Hayden Rideout and head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr.; (front row, l-r) Ava Priest Jayden Hatfield, Maddie Easter and McKenzie West. Not pictured are Kynlei Cramton and Janiya Reed. Submitted photo

The Lady Mambas captured second place in the UA King & Queen of the Court Tournament held June 2-4 in Franklin and Mason.

The Lady Mambas battled hard in their final Ohio tournament placing second and finishing the year with a record of 17-10. The team finished in first place twice, second place twice, and third place twice in the season.

At this most recent tournament the Lady Mambas lost to the Columbus Lady Lakers 39-22, defeated KBA Blake 46-4, defeated NKY Primetime 2029, 26-11 and lost to the Columbus Lady Lakers in the championship game by just two points, 39-37.

The Lady Mambas are heading to Knoxville, Tennessee for a national tournament June 22-26. The coaches and players want to give a big thank you, to everyone locally for your support, coach Derrick Haithcock said.

Submitted by Derrick Haithcock.