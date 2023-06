The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 8

ARREST/CITATION

Brenda Cashwell, 62, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

June 9

ARREST/CITATION

Amy Grooms, 45, of Hillsboro, was cited for permitting an unlicensed driver to drive.

INCIDENT

A resident of the 100 block of East Pleasant Street reported a theft.