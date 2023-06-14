Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2022 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time: Olivia Balon, Lynchburg, Lynchburg-Clay High School; Atlee Carr, Mowrystown, Whiteoak High School; and Elizabeth Clark, Lynchburg, Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Shepherd on Youngstown list

Youngstown State University has announced students named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2022. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester. Local students named to the list include Marley Shepherd of Hillsboro, a forensic science major; and Ethan Watson of Hillsboro, an information technology major.

Stroop Columbus State grad

Allie N. Stroop of Lynchburg graduated magna cum laude from Columbus State Community College during autumn semester commencement.

Lerch on UK list

Maggie Lerch of Hillsboro was named to the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. graduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Campbell on Trine list

Gavin Campbell of Leesburg, a Trine University student, earned dean’s list recognition for the spring 2023 term. Campbell is majoring in chemical engineering. To earn dean’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5-3.749.

Tetrault Gerber as SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University has announced that Joshua Tetrault of Lynchburg and Amanda Gerber of Leesburg have been named to the winter 2023 president’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Griggs on dean’s list

Juely Griggs of Leesburg has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2023 Dean’s List. The terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Three in Cedarville list

The following students were named to the dean’s honor List at Cedarville University for spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Highland County residents named to the list include Maysun Faulconer of Greenfield, Christopher Leslie of Hillsboro and Makayla Lingerfelt of Greenfield.

Holsted on OWU list

Claire Holsted of Hillsboro has been named to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Learch on UK list

Maggie Lerch of Hillsboro was named to the spring 2023 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Archie on Marietta list

Andy Archie of Hillsboro was among more than 270 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 186th commencement ceremony on May 6, in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Archie completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art. He is a graduate of Hillsboro High School.

Lerch grads Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 750 candidates during commencement ceremonies May 6 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington. Among those participating was Maggie Lerch of Hillsboro, with a bachelor of arts degree in international studies.

Gallimore grads Cedarville

Luke Gallimore from Hillsboro graduated from Cedarville University spring 2023 with a master of business administration.

Robinson on Midway list

Midway University has announced that Joshua Robinson from Greenfield has been named to its dean’s list for the 2023 spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.

Wooden on SDSU list

South Dakota State University had announced that Faye Wooden of Hillsboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Wooden is a student in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.