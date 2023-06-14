NCB donates $2,500 to pool

The Hillsboro Swim Organization Board of Directors recently accepted a $2,500 donation from NCB to support the ongoing mission to provide aquatic opportunities to the community. The pool is located at 635 W. Main St. and offers season passes along with daily admittance. Visit www.hillsboroswim.com for more information regarding swim (l-r) are Ryan Greer with NCB; Chris Lewis, Kathryn Hapner and Jeanine Bagshaw with the swim organization; and Brittney Baldwin with NCB.

Submitted photo