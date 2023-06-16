War chest fund; promising corn; no shots, no class

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1918, The Greenfield Republican reported that due to a “misunderstanding” from a telephone message with Hillsboro, the drive for the war chest fund was postponed until Saturday, June 15 for five days.

Highland County had a quota of 20 people to be called by Provost Marshall General Crowder to Camp Sherman alongside all of the other Ohio people, who would total 200,000 people after everyone was assembled for this World War I draft round.

A party of experts from the state’s agricultural board declared the Willow Stock Farm of Greenfield on East Monroe Road, owned by J.L. Carlisle, to be “the most promising” corn farm in the whole state.

Members of the Women’s Relief Corps planned to meet at the soldier’s monument at the Greenfield cemetery to place flowers on the graves of “their deceased sisters,” with every member “urged” to attend.

The McClain High School Auditorium announced that it planned to hold showings of “The Remaking of a Nation” in the afternoon and evening on both June 20 and 21, with the piece showing the “soldier factory” of Camp Sherman.

Hedges and Long, located at 245 E. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised the Endicott-Johnson U.S. Army Shoe, which gave “more wear per pair at prices you can afford more than any other shoe made,” for $4 per pair.

This week in 1958, The Press-Gazette reported that registration for the eight-week summer speech clinic at the Webster school building would be on June 16 for all children with “speech difficulties” for no cost.

Five high school juniors from the Highland County area planned to attend the 21st annual Buckeye Boys’ State Fair held at Camp Ferry, with the students chosen on scholarship, leadership ability, sportsmanship and service attitude.

Jack Rhoads of Leesburg was named as the first vice commander of the seventh district of the American Legion at the organization’s quarterly conference meeting in Circleville at its location’s Memorial Hall.

The fourth annual Soap Box Race sponsored by the Hillsboro Junior Chamber of Commerce saw Jimmy Boltz win Class A, Doug Wagoner win Class B and Howard McCarthy win Class C, with Boltz winning the free-for-all trophy.

Patricia Ann Carey of Hillsboro was awarded a $750 Elbridge A. Stuart Scholarship for the 1958-59 school year by the Carnation Company Scholarship Foundation.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Beginning of the End,” starring Peter Graves and Peggie Castle, and “Unearthly Stranger,” starring John Neville and Gabrielle Licudi.

The Hillsboro Auto Company advertised multiple vehicles including a 1956 Ford “Main Forder” with radio, heater and only one owner for $1,045 and a 1951 Chrysler “Windsor Club coupe 6” that “runs good” and “looks good” for $225.

This week in 1983, The Press-Gazette reported that both the junior and senior divisions would be sanctioned for the “first time in the five-year history of the sanctioned Highland County Soap Box Derby.”

An ultimatum was given to the parents of around 50 students by the superintendent of Hillsboro City Schools that if the students didn’t comply with state immunization standards and show proof for school records, then they would not be allowed to attend school when the year begins.

The Highland County Water Company announced its hope to build a new water tower on county property on the edge of Hillsboro during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

The week’s sunny weather and a mini heat wave previously saw only 25 percent corn crop being planted skyrocket to 75 to 80 percent thanks to the weather, with previous weeks of cool and wet weather the cause.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 lost three of its four weekend games despite the bats coming alive, with multiple of the games seeing Hillsboro get a lot of hits but not able to capitalize with runners on base.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located on U.S. Rt. 50 in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Stripes,” starring Bill Murray and Harold Ramis, and “Blue Thunder,” starring Roy Scheider and John Badham.

Haines,’ located at the Highlands Plaza in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including men’s ties for $4.88, ball shoes for $15.97, men’s Wrangler denim jeans for $13.97 and men’s knit shirts for $15.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council announced that it planned to raise the rates for water usage, sewer usage and bulk water purchases.

A hearing was held in Highland County Common Pleas Court concerning a request by the city of Hillsboro to inspect the old Parker House Hotel on West Main Street in Hillsboro.

The Highland County Family YMCA held a groundbreaking for a new youth activity center that was planned to add more than 1,500 square feet, with construction scheduled to being “in the very near future.”

A group of volunteers announced the formation of the Hillsboro Skate Park Association that was “dedicated to providing a safe place for kids to skate,” with the group working to acquire a part of the unused parking lot at Liberty Park to move the old skate part there.

Lowe’s advertised multiple products including a Super Pro Charcoal Grill/Smoker for $99, a five-shelf plastic storage unit for $34.97, a 12-inch electric string trimmer/edger for $23.97 and a 3.3 cubic-foot compact refrigerator for $89.99.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.