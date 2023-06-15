Visit KAMP Dovetail

Volunteers help a camper visit with a horse during a past KAMP Dovetail event at Rocky Fork State Park. Dovetail photo

The 41st version of KAMP Dovetail, the well-documented five-day, four-night camp for local children with special needs, will be held June 19-23 at Rocky Fork State Park, and the public is invited to attend.

This year’s theme is KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail The Musical.

“We have a fun-filled week planned and would like to invite you to stop out and see us during our week of camp,” said Linda Allen, executive of Supplemental Assistance to the handicapped (SATH), under whose umbrella Dovetail operates.

KAMP kicks off Monday with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. at the park amphitheater in he campground. At 8 p.m. there will be a performance by local band Blue and the evening will conclude with fireworks by Fayette Fire In The Sky.

On Tuesday campers rise and shine at 6:30 a.m. They will participate in boating, group pictures, putt-putt golf, horseback riding, fishing, music and dance, recreation, and arts and crafts. At 10:30 a.m.m there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the camp’s new horse barn. Later that evening there will be a performance by the Cincinnati Children’s Theater and afterward the campers will go on a musical scavenger hunt.

On Wednesday during the day there will be horse-drawn wagon rides as a special treat for the campers. That evening at 7 p.m. the 14th annual SATH Auction and Carnival will take place at the campground. The auction and carnival are open to the public and all are invited to attend.

”So, bring your lawn chair, come out and enjoy an evening at KAMP Dovetail,” Allen said. “Community members are encouraged to donate craft items, homemade treats, or any other auction items. Campers will also be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale. We have autographed items from Cincinnati Bengals’ (Joe)Burrow and (Jamaar) Chase and Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, and many more great items.“

Anyone interested in donating items can drop them off at Dovetail anytime on June 19-21 before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help fund this year’s KAMP Dovetail.

Thursday the group of 300-plus campers that are served by around 400 volunteers will be head to Star Cinemas in Hillsboro to watch the musical “The Little Mermaid” and then head back to the camp for a sack lunch and fun with afternoon activities. In the evening they will be treated to a hog roast and a performance by illusionist Jake Lindsey. The campers will also perform a musical dance on stage at the amphitheater and end the evening with a D.J. & Farewell Dance.

On Friday there will be breakfast and an awards ceremony.

”Following the ceremony campers will depart and say goodbye to another successful and loved KAMP week,” Allen said. “Hope to see you there!”

For more information, leave a message for Allen at 937-366-6657.