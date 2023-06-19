Legislation drives council meeting

Hillsboro Mayor Justin gives his report to city council during last week’s meeting. Pictured in the background is Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro City Council considered a long list of legislation during its meeting June 15, passing 13 items and moving five to future meetings.

“I wanted to let everybody know about our movies under the stars this summer down at Crossroads Park,” mayor Justin Harsha said during his comments to the council. ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ will be showing June 23, ‘The Bad Guys’ will be shown June 30, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be shown July 21, and ‘Lightyear’ will be shown July 28.

Harsha also spoke about flowers being planted in uptown Hillsboro. “We have some new planters around town and that is thanks to the late Buck Wilkin,” said Harsha. “He has done this for years and years – beautifying our downtown – and is continuing to do so with the help of his daughter Jennifer Howland. There has been a flower fund set up in his memory to continue the flowers and the maintenance of the flowers.”

During her update to council, safety and service director Brianne Abbott said there were 38 commercial building permits and 11 residential building permits issued during the month of May. “The private developments currently in progress are Sassafras Kitchen, Marshalls department store, Patriot Public House, Marriott Hotel and Papa John’s,” said Abbott.

A resolution authorizing Abbott to apply for, accept and enter into a water pollution control loan fund (WPCLF) agreement on behalf of the city for planning, design and construction of waste water facilities and designating a dedicated repayment source for the loan was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing Abbott to apply for, accept and enter into a water supply revolving loan account agreement (WSRLA) on behalf of the city for planning, design and construction of water facilities and designating a dedicated repayment source for the loan was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing the city to prepare and submit an application for the State of Ohio Department of Development Residential Public Infrastructure Grant for fiscal year 2023 was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing Abbott to enter into an easement agreement with AEP on real property owned by the city was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance amending a section of the codified ordinances of the city pertaining to the disposition of human remains was moved to a third reading. Abbott to purchase a mini hydraulic excavator through the Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance to adopt the 2022 version of the Hillsboro Civil Service Manual was unanimously approved.

An ordinance declaring improvements to parcels of real property located in Hillsboro to be a public purpose, exempting such improvements from real property taxation, declaring certain public improvements to be necessary for the further development of those parcels, and establishing a tax increment equivalent fund was unanimously approved.

A resolution to enter into a grant agreement for ARPA funding from the Highland County Board of Commissioners was unanimously approved.

A resolution to enter into a three-year mutual aid agreement for police services with the village of Greenfield after the previous agreement expired was unanimously approved.

An ordinance amending and repealing sections of the codified ordinances of the city pertaining to petty cash and change funds was moved to a second reading.

A resolution authorizing the safety and service director to advertise, solicit bids, and enter into contract with the lowest and best bidder for the development of Roberts Lane was approved with only council member Jason Brown voting against the resolution.

A resolution approving “then and now” certification by the city auditor for the payment of Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) debt was unanimously approved.

A resolution adopting a new fixed asset policy for the city was moved to a second reading.

An ordinance approving a plan of operation and governance for the municipal electric aggregation program for the city was unanimously approved.

An ordinance repealing sections of the codified ordinances of the city pertaining to the city’s lodging tax was unanimously approved.

An ordinance making appropriations transfers for the city in order to pay a debt to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) was unanimously approved.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.